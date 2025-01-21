Quirke rose to fame thanks to her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous on the long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather, and went on to win a British Comedy Award in 1990 for the role.

The sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1998 on BBC One, and then on ITV from 2014 to 2020, followed the lives of mismatched sisters Tracey and Sharon, played by Linda Robson and Quirke, who are brought together after their husbands are arrested for armed robbery.

Quirke enjoyed a five-decade career that included roles in ITV drama Broadchurch, Sky and NBC co-pro You, Me and the Apocalypse, Missing, Carrie’s War, North and South, Cold Blood, Maisie Rain, My Family, Emmerdale and Casualty.

As well as her on-screen work, Quirke began running The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in 2007, and was made an MBE for her dedications to young people, the entertainment industry and charitable causes in 2022.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA)," Quirke’s husband’s statement read.

"Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people’s progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence."

Birds of a Feather. ITV

"Our experienced senior leadership team will maintain the Academies’ success and growth, building on the foundations, ethos and philosophy that Pauline has inspired from the beginning in 2007," he added.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period."

Sheen also noted that he and Pauline wouldn’t be "engaging in interviews" or "making further statements" so that Pauline can focus spending time "with her family, children and grandchildren".

A statement from the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK also said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that actress Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia.

"Her husband Steve Sheen said that the Birds of a Feather star, 65, was diagnosed in 2021 and is stepping away from acting after a glittering 50-year career.

"We’re sending our best wishes to Pauline, Steve and the family as they navigate her diagnosis.

"When the time is right, Pauline and Steve have pledged their support to the charity and will be working with us to raise awareness of dementia and funds for research."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.