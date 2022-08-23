Paul Rudd joins Only Murders in the Building for surprise cameo

Steve Martin and Martin Short lead the cast as washed-up actor Charles Haden-Savage and theatre director Oliver Putnam, who start a true crime podcast with their neighbour, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), when a resident of their apartment block is murdered.

Paul Rudd has joined the Only Murders in the Building cast in a shock cameo appearance, which sets up a potential third season of the mystery comedy.

After a run of catastrophically bad luck, the trio end season 2 on a high note when they unmask a killer who has been stalking New York City's Arconia building, clearing their own names in the process.

However, the finale ends on a whopper of a cliffhanger when another death derails their future plans – and this time, at least one of them will have an even harder time proving their innocence. Read on for spoiler-filled details.

The last scene in Only Murders in the Building season 2 sees Oliver Putnam make his triumphant return to Broadway, with a big new production featuring a high-profile star (portrayed by Rudd).

We see Oliver settle some opening night jitters, caused partly by friction between Rudd's character and his co-star Charles-Haden-Savage (Martin), before excitedly taking to his seat to watch the fruits of his labour.

Alas, it would be a cursed night at the theatre, as moments after stepping on stage Rudd starts foaming at the mouth – a telltale sign of a poisoning – before dropping down dead in front of a horrified audience.

This tragic development places hapless Charles in a rather suspicious light, as just prior to the curtain being raised, he had issued a stern warning to his co-star to "stay away from her".

It's unclear exactly who he's referring to in this moment, with possibilities including treasured friend Mabel or recently reconnected adoptive daughter Lucy, but could his protectiveness drive him to murder?

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) in Only Murders in the Building Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Most likely not, but he can expect another grilling from the cops when this rivalry is inevitably unearthed.

With his packed schedule, which includes Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it seems improbable that Rudd will be a series regular in a potential Only Murders in the Building season 3, but he could reappear in select flashbacks shedding light on his character's untimely demise.

If nothing else, the cameo appearance will be a treat for fans of Marvel and US comedy, with Rudd being one of the biggest names in both.

