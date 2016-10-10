Participants write 'cancer' on an object, then destroy it using whatever tools they see fit.

Today, Paul Hollywood posted a video of himself smashing up a loaf of bread baked to spell out the word cancer, and then nominating Sue Perkins to pick up the baton...

The Bake Off judge himself was nominated by Amazing Spaces presenter George Clarke...

Thanks for the nomination @jonsnowC4. Here’s me smashing cancer… Let’s see if @PaulHollywood can do any better ;-) #StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/FxeHDduBWO — George Clarke (@MrGeorgeClarke) October 10, 2016

...who in turn was nominated by Jon Snow (in possibly our favourite video so far).

How long before this challenge spreads to civilians? Let's wait and see...