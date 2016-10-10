Paul Hollywood smashes up a loaf of bread for charity, then nominates Sue Perkins
Is this the next Ice Bucket Challenge?
Looks like there's a new social media charity campaign kicking off – and the Bake Off stars are joining in with the action.
The #SmashCancer campaign, organised by Stand Up to Cancer, encourages people to post videos of themselves, erm, smashing things up.
Participants write 'cancer' on an object, then destroy it using whatever tools they see fit.
Today, Paul Hollywood posted a video of himself smashing up a loaf of bread baked to spell out the word cancer, and then nominating Sue Perkins to pick up the baton...
The Bake Off judge himself was nominated by Amazing Spaces presenter George Clarke...
Thanks for the nomination @jonsnowC4. Here’s me smashing cancer… Let’s see if @PaulHollywood can do any better ;-) #StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/FxeHDduBWO
— George Clarke (@MrGeorgeClarke) October 10, 2016
...who in turn was nominated by Jon Snow (in possibly our favourite video so far).
How long before this challenge spreads to civilians? Let's wait and see...