Penned by Jonathan Ames (creator of HBO comedy Bored to Death), the series will see the 73-year-old play British reporter Walter Blunt who goes to America to conquer cable news and impart wisdom on how his audience should live, think and behave (no word yet on whether he'll be ringing Piers Morgan for tips).

"My career took an abrupt and radical left turn when Seth MacFarlane created CIA deputy director Avery Bullock on American Dad," said Sir Stewart, who will next be seen in cinemas playing Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

"This new character, Walter Blunt, is not at all like Avery, thank God, because this is live action and I am a Knight of the Realm.

"Blunt is, however, much smarter than Avery and has his own TV show, which has to be better than being deputy director of the CIA."

Unlike most American shows – which are ordered for an initial pilot – Blunt Talk has already been commissioned for 20 episodes over two series, beginning next year.

Ames will act as showrunner while MacFarlane – who once hailed Sir Patrick as "one of the greatest actors alive today" – will serve as executive producer. And, according to Ames, he's already falling victim to MacFarlane's antics...

"The only problem is that sometimes on conference calls Seth will uncannily recreate Patrick's voice, and I'm not sure who's talking, but other than that it's been smooth sailing."

