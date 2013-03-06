1. If you liked Amy Poehler in Saturday Night Live, you’ll love her performance as ambitious but ditzy small-town Indiana bureaucrat Leslie Knope (the K is silent). Leslie's ultimate goal in life is to become President of the United States and, despite her boss’s determination that nothing will ever be achieved in their department, her optimism never fails to shine through as she presses on with plans to improve her local town.

2. Parks and Recreation shows the trials and tribulations of local government, and you have so many bureaucratic speed bumps to look forward to... Leslie's crises range from trying to fill in a hazardous construction pit to dealing with citizens' minor complaints, plus a heady mix of tedious meetings, funding issues and fierce competition from other areas of local government. Throw a perfectionist like Leslie into the mix and you'll be endlessly entertained by the extreme lengths she'll go to in order to solve a problem.