“I remember the moment I first saw I’m Spazticus," he recalled. "I was sitting in my flat, stressing because the Paralympic Games where almost upon us. Suddenly, I’m wetting myself because an angry dwarf decides to strut around and destroy everyone’s sandwiches. I said to myself, 'This is comedy gold'. Everyone involved wants to make this series bigger, better and funnier and I’m really excited to be part of it.”

Dougan will be joined by the winner of 2005's Britain's Missing Top Model, Kelly Knox, who was born without her left forearm. "I've loved every single second of filming, the crew and cast are amazing," said Knox. "People don't necessarily put disability, beauty and having a sense of humour together so I'm here to smash those stereotypes to pieces!”

And completing the trio of newcomers is deaf actress Deepa Shastri who starred in award-winning short Hear no Evil. “After watching the first series, I was really curious to see how people would respond to a deaf character," said Shastri. "I’m thrilled to be part of the show. For once, I have permission to play pranks on the general public and see their reaction first hand!”

More like this

Dougan, Knox and Shastri will join returning prankers Tim Baggaley, Tanyalee Davis, Tim Gebbels, Maxwell Laird, Andrew Martin and Simon Stevens when the series returns to our screens on Channel 4 later this year.

Watch a clip from series one below...

Advertisement

I'm Spazticus returns to Channel 4 in August