He said that Peter Kay, who co-created the show with Neil Fitzmaurice, Dave Spikey, would also be up for a new run – even though he’s been largely away from the spotlight since 2017 for personal reasons.

Speaking to The Daily Star about the show, McGuiness said: "It was great. There’s always talk about doing another one.

"It’s just time, it’s just getting everyone together. But everyone is up for it."

More like this

Although any possible return would be a landmark, it wouldn’t actually be the first reunion for the cast – who previously appeared in a special charity live show for Comic Relief, raising £5 million in the process.

Peter Kay announced that he had written a third series as long ago as 2006, but no return has materialised as of yet.

Advertisement

Kay also recently revealed that the existing two series of the show will be getting the big screen treatment for the first time next year- with special charity showings to take place at the Eventim Apollo in London and the O2 Apollo in Manchester in honour of the show’s 19th anniversary.