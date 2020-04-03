The show is popular for its realistic depiction of family life, achieved in part by the fact that the show is semi-improvised and creators Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin were determined to avoid the tired cliches that crop up with children's roles on telly.

Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis are perfectly cast as exhausted mum and dad Sue and Pete, trying to keep all the plates spinning day in, day out.

The show ran for five series and ended with a Christmas special in 2016, although there are rumours it will return.

More like this

The BBC is repeating series four on Saturday nights, following a re-run of the first series of Gavin & Stacey.

Advertisement

Outnumbered is on BBC One, Saturday nights at 8.45pm, following Gavin & Stacey. For more TV inspiration check out our TV Guide.