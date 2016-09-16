“Our plan is to pop in every couple of years and see how the family is getting on," he told the Daily Telegraph. "You learn not to think too far ahead, but who knows? Many years down the line there’ll be an episode where Karen becomes a grandmother.”

Revolving around the lives of the Brockman family in Wandsworth, London, the original series started life as a cult hit in 2008, and over the next few years the escapades of kids Karen, Ben and Jake (Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey) and their parents (Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner) drew bigger and bigger audiences.

The series seemingly ended for good in 2014, but as early as last November Hamilton was already talking about a revival – though at the time he’d didn’t fancy the Christmas slot the show has now seemingly ended up with.

“We’ve done a few Christmas specials, but you kind of disappear in a big gap of Christmas programming,” he said at the time. “We’re kind of inclined to do it somewhere else if we can.”

If we were him, we wouldn’t worry – Christmas is a time for family, and we couldn’t imagine the Brockmans fitting so well anywhere else.