Born in 1935, Ryall was also known for playing Dumbledore’s close friend Elphias Doge in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, as well as a host of other small-screen hits such as The Singing Detective, Goodnight Sweetheart and The Village.

Ryall enjoyed a cameo part as an old soldier in the first series of BBC1 drama Our Girl and was popular with fans of Sky 1 comedy Trollied as Vic.

See Ryall at the 1.30 mark in the video below

Today’s 40-minute festive show – the first Outnumbered episode since series five finished in 2014 – will follow the Brockmans attempting a “special mission for Grandad”, before encountering “car problems, child problems, parent problems, emotional problems and World War Two.”

Outnumbered is on at 10pm on Boxing Day on BBC1