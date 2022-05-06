The Other One season 2 teaser sees Cathy learn truth about Callum

However, they're now back for more, with all episodes of the second season available tonight (6th May) on BBC iPlayer, and we have an exclusive first look clip at that big reveal.

It feels like forever since we last caught up with Cat, Cathy and the whole of the Walcott family in the first season of The Other One .

At the end of season 1, Cat found out she had a half-brother too late, as when she turned around she saw her half-sister Cathy kissing him, completely unaware that they are related.

In the clip, Cat can be seen telling Cathy the truth about Callum – only it takes a while for the reality to sink in. Take a look here:

Cat breaks the news to Cathy by saying: "You know the guy who gave you the love bite? Well, there's a strong possibility he's our brother." While not believing her at first Cathy realises she's being serious, and exclaims: "Oh God, I need to wash my mouth!"

Cathy actress Ellie White previously told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that going into the new season, "Cat is desperate to have a relationship with her brother, as she was desperate to have one with Cathy, who's obviously much more sceptical because she's potentially just committed incest and wants to run away from that issue ASAP".

Christopher Jeffers meanwhile, who stars as Callum, said: "He's got his little family – his mum, dad and him. Everything's great and then all of a sudden, this bombshell hits and not only has he kissed his sister, but now he can't trust his mum."

The second season sees all the main cast return, including the central quartet of Ellie White as Cathy, Lauren Socha as Cat, Siobhan Finneran as Marilyn and Rebecca Front as Tess. The season also stars Christopher Jeffers as Callum, Michele Austin as Angela, Amit Shah as Marcus and Caroline Quentin as Dawn.

The Other One season 2 arrives on Friday 6th May at 9:30pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

