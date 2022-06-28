Her body was found in the apartment of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), leading police to immediately suspect her along with frequent associates Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) for the crime.

The second season of Only Murders in the Building is officially underway on Disney Plus , with our podcasting detectives now attempting to crack the murder of veteran Arconia resident Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

With insufficient evidence to land them behind bars, the trio is released and quickly set about clearing their names, but time is of the essence with an unknown individual working hard to plant evidence on each of them.

So, who is this mystery evil-doer? We can only speculate for now, but here are our top theories.

Alice

Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building season 2 Hulu/YouTube

Newly introduced for season 2, Alice is an enigmatic artist and curator who takes a keen interest in Mabel both professionally and personally, with romantic sparks quickly flying between them.

However, there are a couple of red flags to consider before shipping this fledgling couple.

Firstly, though Mabel was half-joking when she made the suggestion, Alice's refusal to confirm whether or not her art collective is a cult was somewhat worrying – in this show, you just can't rule anything out.

Even more relevant, the early stage of this investigation has revolved around a missing painting from late artist Rose Cooper, which features a depiction of Charles' father and is said to be worth a fortune.

Given Alice's line of work, it seems plausible that she could be interested in acquiring the piece. The question is: would she go so far as to commit murder?

Read more: Cara Delevingne teases "twists and turns" with her Only Murders character

Howard

Eccentric loner Howard Morris may have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the demise of Tim Kono, but we're not so sure of his innocence this time around.

In season 2, he's extremely pushy when talking to Charles, Oliver and Mabel about their follow-up podcast, almost as if wanting to find out whether they're looking into him.

Meanwhile, Howard also has a bruised eye which he dismisses as the result of an unremarkable domestic accident, but it seems likely this will be revisited later in the season.

Could he have sustained the injury in a violent struggle with Bunny moments before murdering her? Expect answers soon.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer in Only Murders in the Building season 2 Hulu/YouTube

Comedian Amy Schumer has caused quite a stir since moving into the Arconia, where she has wasted no time securing the streaming rights to the Only Murders podcast from Oliver.

She declared her admiration for the programme after bumping into him in the elevator, saying that it ignited a passion for murder within her – murder mysteries, she was soon corrected.

But was this merely a light-hearted gag or a Freudian slip setting up a later twist?

We learn that Schumer is hoping to play killer Jan in her streaming adaptation of Only Murders in the Building, slipping into the persona during her first meeting with Charles. But perhaps her method acting extends to even more extreme lengths.

It seems that each season of Only Murders will introduce its own celebrity resident of the Arconia (Schumer takes over from Sting in this edition), but they won't necessarily be red herrings every time.

Perhaps on this occasion, the writers are looking to shock viewers by putting a dark twist on the typical Hollywood cameo – and Schumer certainly isn't afraid of a little self-deprecating humour.

Cinda Canning

Tina Fey in Only Murders in the Building season 2 Hulu/YouTube

True crime podcasting extraordinaire Cinda Canning has been established as a clear rival to the Only Murders trio, who she views as a threat to her domination of the genre.

If anyone has a motive to frame them for murder – and thus put an end to their burgeoning media careers – it would be Cinda, with the knowledge gained from her own numerous investigations likely to make her difficult to catch.

Notably, she was one of the first on the scene when Charles, Oliver and Mabel were arrested, where she immediately began discussing a podcast that would condemn them as the guilty parties.

Nina

We haven't seen much of Nina at this point in the series, but she seems worthy of a mention here given how she succeeded Bunny as president of the Arconia's board.

In light of Uma's warning to our podcasting heroes that Nina is even meaner than Bunny was, one has to wonder whether she might have killed to get the prestigious role.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus. New episodes are released weekly. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.