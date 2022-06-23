The model and actress joins Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in the charming comedy-drama, which follows three misfits as they attempt to solve a murder in their apartment building by creating a true crime podcast.

Cara Delevingne has teased what viewers can expect from her character in Only Murders in the Building , who is set to debut in the season 2 premiere next week on Disney Plus .

As was the case with the first season, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps to protect the core mystery, although it has been revealed that romantic sparks will fly between Delevingne's enigmatic artist Alice and Gomez's outcast Mabel.

Speaking to Edith Bowman at a press event marking the launch of season 2, Delevingne explained how even she didn't have the full story during production, but promised big revelations to come about her character.

"When I was shooting it, I didn't know about the trajectory," she began. "I didn't know anything about what [Alice] was like, so I had to make my own assumptions and there are certainly things I definitely got wrong.

"But she's an English artist who went to New York and is trying to prove herself… Art is a hard thing. It's everyone's own opinion so to do that you have to have blind ambition, confidence – she knows what she wants and she goes for it."

Delevingne added: "But there's layers to her. There are things that unravel as they do and twists and turns, which isn't a surprise. It'd be boring otherwise."

The Carnival Row star went on to describe Alice as the "dramatic relief" of the show, meaning that she's a less overtly comedic character than eccentric duo Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Short).

Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Michael Rapaport (Atypical) and Shirley MacLaine (Steel Magnolias) are among the other big names joining for season 2, while Tina Fey returns as legendary true crime podcaster Cinda Canning.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 28th June 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

