In an exclusive teaser for season 3 episode 5, Mabel, Charles and Oliver are seen discussing Joy’s possible involvement in Ben’s murder, as well as Mabel insisting she most definitely isn't going on a date with Tobert (Jesse Williams).

"Charles I can calmly talk to Joy, you know, investigator woman to suspect woman," Mabel tells Charles, who insists that it's important for him to be able to interrogate his fiancée.

The attention soon turns towards Mabel’s cocktail dress.

"Are you going out on a date?" Oliver asks, to which she responds: "No. Tobert has a suspect he has a lead on. I’m meeting him for a stake-out and the place has a dress code."

Matthew Broderick stars in Only Murders in the Building season 3 Hulu/YouTube

"Well it’s a date", Oliver then says, to which Mabel retorts: "It’s a stake-out when two totally platonic semi-professional investigators wait together in an out of sight enclosed space and watch while a suspect hopefully incriminates themselves while we hold in our pee for hours and eat stale Cheetos."

Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiered on Disney Plus on Tuesday 8th August 2023 in the UK, with new episodes set to release weekly until October.

The cast and crew celebrated the third season wrapping back in April in a video from the set.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said when the series was first announced: "Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work.

"We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

