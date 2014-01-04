This will be the first time Del Boy and Rodney Trotter, played by Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst respectively, have starred in new episodes for more than a decade.

The wheeler dealers were last seen in the 2003 Christmas special Sleepless in Peckham, after a seven series run from 1981 to 1991.

The comedy sketch will also be the first time the show has run without writer John Sullivan, who died aged 64 in 2011.

Jason himself has previously hinted more Trotter action would be on the way, telling the Times that Sullivan’s sons Dan and Jim had been working on one of his script ideas.

Could this be the Sport Relief sketch, or are more full episodes on the way?

