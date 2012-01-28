Three decades after its debut on UK TV screens, sitcom Only Fools and Horses is to be remade in the US.

Advertisement

Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley (writer-producers of Happy Endings and Scrubs) will adapt John Sullivan’s classic comedy for the ABC network. As in the BBC series starring David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, the project will revolve around the misadventures of two brothers and their aging grandfather as they concoct outrageous, morally questionable get-rich-quick schemes in a bid to become millionaires.