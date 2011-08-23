Yet there’s no denying the continued appetite for the kind of edgier “gross-out” comedies he mentions.

The big-screen spin-off of E4’s The Inbetweeners – notorious for scenes featuring exposed testicles, copious barfing, fish battering and countless references to “clunge” – has just recorded the biggest ever opening weekend for a British film comedy.

But there’s no reason why the two approaches can’t live side by side. As The Inbetweeners enjoys its success, Only Fools and Horses prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

More like this

Next month, comedy channel Gold is showing every episode of the classic sitcom over a 30-day period – and they’re offering fans an opportunity to experience life chez Trotter.

Advertisement

Having re-created Del and Rodney’s flat in Nelson Mandela House, Peckham, Gold are giving their Facebook users a chance to rent it out at the 1981 price of just £18 per night.