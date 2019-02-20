While Jason is still alive at the age of 79, writer John Sullivan died in 2011 aged 64. Roger Lloyd Pack (who played Trigger), Kenneth MacDonald (Mike the Landlord) and Buster Merryfield (Uncle Albert) have all passed away since the show ended its original run in 1993.

Speaking about a possible reboot, Lyndhurst said, “We can’t. John is no longer with us. John was the driving force of the show and we have also lost quite a few cast members now.

“I don’t think I could do it without them and I certainly couldn’t do it without John.”

He added: “At the risk of depressing everyone, I think the last two times I’ve seen David [Jason] has been at funerals."

While Lyndhurst won’t be returning for another episode, Only Fools fans can see a West End musical of the sitcom. Co-written by The Fast Show’s Paul Whitehouse (who also plays Grandad on stage), the show sees Tom Bennett (David Brent: Life on the Road) play Del Boy and Ryan Hutton (I Am Vengeance) play Rodney.

Only Fools and Horses ran on the BBC for 64 episodes and six special full-length episodes, the last of which broadcast in 2003.