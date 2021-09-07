Del Boy falling through bar voted greatest ever Only Fools and Horses moment as comedy turns 40

Determining the greatest Only Fools and Horses scene is no small task.

The iconic sitcom starring Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst has no shortage of laugh-out-loud moments, from Del Boy and Rodney’s turn as Batman and Robin to the pair’s hilarious attempt at fixing a chandelier.

Nevertheless, RadioTimes.com set out to find out what fans think is the greatest Only Fools and Horses moment ahead of the sitcom’s 40th anniversary – and the results are in.

Jason’s Del Boy falling through the bar has been crowned the winner, with 37 per cent of the total votes.

Speaking of the poll’s results, Sir David told RadioTimes.com he was “thrilled.”

“I am thrilled that the falling through the bar scene has given so much pleasure over the years and thank the Radio Times readers for their vote,” he told us. “The show seems to go from strength to strength and I feel very fortunate to have been involved with such an iconic show. It started with the great John Sullivan for the fantastic scripts and the chemistry of the cast which brought it all to life. So many laughs over so many years.”

The chandelier scene, in which Rodney and Del Boy smash a chandelier on the first day of their new job as chandelier cleaners, came second with 20 per cent of the votes.

It was followed by the Batman and Robin scene, which saw Rodney and Del Boy unwittingly prevent a crime, which secured 12 per cent of the overall votes.

Other scenes included Grandad and Del Boy’s inflatable dolls conversation and the emotional One Last Deal? scene.

It’s been 4o years since Jason first stepped into the shoes of happy-go-lucky conman Del Boy. Alongside Lyndhurst’s Rodney and Lennard Pearce’s Grandad, the trio quickly became a staple of British TV.

Following Pearce’s passing in 1984, his character was respectfully written out and Buster Merryfield took his place as Uncle Albert.

Only Fools and Horses is available to stream on BritBox. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our dedicated Comedy hub for the latest news.