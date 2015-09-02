"OH. MY. GOD!" Friends is returning to free-to-air TV in the UK...
...for five hours.
In what can only be described as the biggest Friends news since the last time a smart cookie thought to show their age by writing the misleading headline "Friends Reunited" only for you to discover it wasn't a reunion – RadioTimes.com has tonight learned the incredible news that the New York gang will be seen back on free-to-air TV in Britain very soon.
Hold onto your cups of coffee and shout "how you doing?" because nearly four years after the Manhattan Six left E4 (ending a 17 year relationship with Channel 4 in the UK) to head for the dizzy heights of Comedy Central, they're back – for five hours on Channel 5 (you see what they did there?)
Indeed, on Sunday September 13th between midday and 5pm, Channel 5 will welcome free-to-air punters back to Central Perk for 10 classic episodes of the series to help celebrate the show coming of age and its 21st birthday. However, those of you unprepared to pay for your telly should get ready to kiss goodbye to Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry almost as soon as they arrive because this is, we understand, a one-off birthday bonanza arranged by the owner of both C5 and Comedy Central.
Nevertheless, fans of Friends and nostalgia (two things that usually go well together when watching the programme that began in 1994) can at least relive one more hungover Sunday of Friends and remember a simpler time before having rent to pay, kids and endless subscription television choices.