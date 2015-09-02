In what can only be described as the biggest Friends news since the last time a smart cookie thought to show their age by writing the misleading headline "Friends Reunited" only for you to discover it wasn't a reunion – RadioTimes.com has tonight learned the incredible news that the New York gang will be seen back on free-to-air TV in Britain very soon.

Hold onto your cups of coffee and shout "how you doing?" because nearly four years after the Manhattan Six left E4 (ending a 17 year relationship with Channel 4 in the UK) to head for the dizzy heights of Comedy Central, they're back – for five hours on Channel 5 (you see what they did there?)