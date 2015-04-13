Off Their Rockers given Blue Badge Specials
The OAP anarchy will give way to "a brilliant cast of disabled actors to prank the unsuspecting British public" on ITV
Off Their Rockers, the hidden camera show in which OAPs get up to mischief playing outrageous (and often rather silly) tricks on unsuspecting members of the public, is rolling out two special episodes in which a cast made up of disabled actors will take the lead in causing mayhem on the streets of Britain.
The OAP anarchy of Off Their Rockers first came to our screens in April 2013 and is now concluding its third series. Over the course of 20 half hour episodes, the mischievous band of pensioners have tried their hand at everything from twerking, to Twitter, to talent shows - tapping into contemporary culture in a bid to show an irreverent perspective on old-age in modern Britain.
With around 3 million viewers tuning in every week, the producers of Off Their Rockers are looking forward to showing their audience a different side of life in the upcoming specials.
“We're delighted that Off Their Rockers has struck such a chord with audiences. This time we return with a brilliant cast of disabled actors to prank the unsuspecting British public," said Murray Boland, the Executive Producer for CPL, the production company behind the current series.
In November 2014, ITV declared their commitment to inclusivity in the entertainment industry with the announcement of its Social Partnership programme. The aim of the scheme is to encourage producers to create shows that reflect Britain’s diversity on screen. These two special episodes have emerged in the wake of this pledge to promote diversity and will represent an interesting departure for the show.
More like this
“It’s exciting to evolve the Off Their Rockers format and put the pranks in the hands of a fearlessly funny group of disabled actors, all of whom have brought their own unique sense of intuition and comic timing to the programme,” added Claire Zolkwer, ITV’s Comedy Entertainment Commissioning Editor.
You’ll be able to catch the antics of the new cast of pranksters when the special episodes air in the autumn.
See the final episode of Series 3 Saturday at 5pm on ITV