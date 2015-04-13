With around 3 million viewers tuning in every week, the producers of Off Their Rockers are looking forward to showing their audience a different side of life in the upcoming specials.

“We're delighted that Off Their Rockers has struck such a chord with audiences. This time we return with a brilliant cast of disabled actors to prank the unsuspecting British public," said Murray Boland, the Executive Producer for CPL, the production company behind the current series.

In November 2014, ITV declared their commitment to inclusivity in the entertainment industry with the announcement of its Social Partnership programme. The aim of the scheme is to encourage producers to create shows that reflect Britain’s diversity on screen. These two special episodes have emerged in the wake of this pledge to promote diversity and will represent an interesting departure for the show.

“It’s exciting to evolve the Off Their Rockers format and put the pranks in the hands of a fearlessly funny group of disabled actors, all of whom have brought their own unique sense of intuition and comic timing to the programme,” added Claire Zolkwer, ITV’s Comedy Entertainment Commissioning Editor.

You’ll be able to catch the antics of the new cast of pranksters when the special episodes air in the autumn.

