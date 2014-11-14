New Bottom bench unveiled in memory of Rik Mayall
Petitioners persuaded Hammersmith and Fulham council to put back the bench that appeared in the cult comedy's opening credits
Today a new bench was unveiled in Hammersmith, west London, in memory of comedian Rik Mayall.
The bench will be familiar to the many fans of the late actor's cult 90s comedy Bottom. In the opening credits, it's the scene of bickering and a typical bust-up between Rik's character Richie and housemate Eddie (played by Ade Edmondson): Eddie hits Richie repeatedly with a newspaper until he retaliates, punching Eddie in the groin.
Shortly before Mayall passed away suddenly in June aged just 56, he expressed regret that the bench had been moved to make way for a pelican crossing. Following a petition by 7,000 fans – comedian Bill Bailey was one of the first to sign – Hammersmith and Fulham Council agreed to replace the bench.
At today's official unveiling there were tributes, including one written by Mayall's Young Ones co-star Nigel Planer, as well as music as the crowd sang the theme tune to The Young Ones.
A plaque on the new bench includes the following wording:
The first line is the suggestion of his daughter, Bonnie; the third is how Rik referred to himself; the fourth lists his mantras to live by, according to his honorary degree acceptance speech; and the last line is something the comedian would often say to his wife, Barbara.
For any fans keen to pay a visit, the memorial bench is located at the junction of Queen Caroline Street and Hammersmith Bridge Road.