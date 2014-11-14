Shortly before Mayall passed away suddenly in June aged just 56, he expressed regret that the bench had been moved to make way for a pelican crossing. Following a petition by 7,000 fans – comedian Bill Bailey was one of the first to sign – Hammersmith and Fulham Council agreed to replace the bench.

At today's official unveiling there were tributes, including one written by Mayall's Young Ones co-star Nigel Planer, as well as music as the crowd sang the theme tune to The Young Ones.

A plaque on the new bench includes the following wording:

The first line is the suggestion of his daughter, Bonnie; the third is how Rik referred to himself; the fourth lists his mantras to live by, according to his honorary degree acceptance speech; and the last line is something the comedian would often say to his wife, Barbara.

For any fans keen to pay a visit, the memorial bench is located at the junction of Queen Caroline Street and Hammersmith Bridge Road.