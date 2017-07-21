New BBC comedy show rips into Doctor Who fans worried about a female Doctor
Whovians' biggest fear is revealed – and it's definitely not the Daleks
Ever since it was announced that Jodie Whittaker had been cast as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, fans have been divided.
Some aren't so pleased (ahem, Peter Davison), and others (including Colin Baker and 85% of RadioTimes.com readers) are excited at the prospect of the first woman to take control of the Tardis.
New BBC2 satirical show The Mash Report has taken a swipe at those concerned about the casting of Whittaker, joking that this is Whovians' ultimate fear:
The debut episode of The Mash Report, which is based on satirical website The Daily Mash, joked: "Is Doctor Who too scary? Some fans have accused the show of going too far after it introduced its most terrifying creature yet...a woman," before going on to joke that certain viewers thought "women were unsuitable for a family audience."
Although some thought the swipe was "brilliant", others were altogether more scathing.
It's probably just as well, because a crack in the space-time continuum will surely open up the day when all Doctor Who fans agree on something.
The Mash Report continues next Thursday at 10pm on BBC2.