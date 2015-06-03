He went on: “We’re going to juggle all these stars’ schedules… I just made the call to [series creator] Mitch [Hurwitz] to say everybody’s into it.

Starring Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Michael Cera in an ensemble cast, Arrested Development originally ran from 2003-2006 until it was revived by Netflix in 2013 for a run of episodes that focused on individual characters due to scheduling conflicts with the cast. The structure change received criticism from some fans, and the series is expected to return to its more traditional format in the future.

And while we don’t know much about what the Bluths will get up to next time around (apart from some new chicken impressions, hopefully), Grazer revealed in an interview earlier this year that the action will be spread over 17 episodes so there'll be plenty of time to enjoy the worst (and funniest) family reunion ever.