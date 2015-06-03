New Arrested Development series to begin filming in January 2016
Producer Brian Grazer revealed in a podcast interview that new episodes would come to Netflix in mid 2016
Looks like we’ll be seeing the continuing adventures of the dysfunctional Bluth family sooner rather than later, with Arrested Development producer Brian Grazer revealing that the cult comedy is set to begin filming series five shortly after January 1st for a mid-2016 release.
“Netflix is determined to do more episodes, so we’re going to do more episodes,” Grazer said on the Adam Carolla Show podcast, adding that he’d spoken to Fox Studios earlier that week on the subject and that filming would start “after the first of the year.”
He went on: “We’re going to juggle all these stars’ schedules… I just made the call to [series creator] Mitch [Hurwitz] to say everybody’s into it.
Starring Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Michael Cera in an ensemble cast, Arrested Development originally ran from 2003-2006 until it was revived by Netflix in 2013 for a run of episodes that focused on individual characters due to scheduling conflicts with the cast. The structure change received criticism from some fans, and the series is expected to return to its more traditional format in the future.
And while we don’t know much about what the Bluths will get up to next time around (apart from some new chicken impressions, hopefully), Grazer revealed in an interview earlier this year that the action will be spread over 17 episodes so there'll be plenty of time to enjoy the worst (and funniest) family reunion ever.