"After 28 series we've decided not to bring Never Mind the Buzzcocks back to the BBC," said a spokesperson. "This will create space for new entertainment formats in the future.

"We'd like to thank the team at [production company] Talkback, Rhod Gilbert, all the brilliant hosts over the years and of course Noel and Phill for the years of enjoyment they've given BBC2 viewers."

As well as the irreverent banter between guests, fans of the show will miss regular features such as the Intros Round, in which pairs of contestants must perform the opening bars of songs using only their voices, and the Identity Parade, in which they were challenged to pick a retro music star out of a line-up.

The series also had it's fair share of controversy, with strops and walk-outs galore from its celebrity guests, including Amy Winehouse, Ordinary Boys lead singer Preston and former Fun Loving Criminal Huey Morgan.

Buzzcocks started life back in November 1996 when it was hosted by Mark Lamarr. In 2006, a series of guest presenters were followed by the popular and notoriously near-the-knuckle Simon Amstell. There was then another run of guests before Gilbert's short stint in 2014.

Phill Jupitus was the show's longest-serving member, having served as team captain from start to finish opposite Sean Hughes, Bill Bailey and Noel Fielding.