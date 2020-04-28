Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A Netflix statement read, "Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season.

"We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series.

"We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix.

It continued, "we look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

The series which also starred Piper Perabo, JJ Feild and Frankie Hervey and was co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, received mixed review upon its release last year.

Turn Up Charlie season 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix.