Episode 1 - Mammy’s Forest

Something isn’t quite right in the Brown household this Christmas. Agnes Brown has had enough hassle with Christmas trees to last a lifetime, so this year she refuses to have one. But with Grandad’s health a worry for everyone, is there something else missing this Christmas apart from just the tree?

Meanwhile, a fire at Wash and Blow leaves Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair – until Mrs Brown steps in. And Dermot faces stiff competition to win a contract. But is business-partner Buster also up to the challenge?

Episode 2 - Chez Mammy

Agnes Brown’s grandson Bono is being bullied by a boy at school. And when Agnes makes matters worse, a mediation session is called.

Meanwhile, Cathy has a new, French boyfriend. He doesn’t make the best first impression, which might be an issue if he is to survive meeting Mrs Brown.

Grandad is back from hospital. As well as a new stair-lift, he also has a prescription for medical marijuana. What could possibly go wrong?