Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for two Christmas specials
Agnes Brown is back! But what festive mischiefs is she up to this year?
Mrs Brown’s Boys – the best sitcom of the 21st century, according to a RadioTimes.com poll – will be returning to our screen this Christmas – not once but twice.
Brendan O’Carroll’s hit sitcom will be back on BBC1 for two episodes of Agnes Brown shenanigans with her troublesome offspring.
Here’s what to expect from each episode…
Episode 1 - Mammy’s Forest
Something isn’t quite right in the Brown household this Christmas. Agnes Brown has had enough hassle with Christmas trees to last a lifetime, so this year she refuses to have one. But with Grandad’s health a worry for everyone, is there something else missing this Christmas apart from just the tree?
Meanwhile, a fire at Wash and Blow leaves Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair – until Mrs Brown steps in. And Dermot faces stiff competition to win a contract. But is business-partner Buster also up to the challenge?
Episode 2 - Chez Mammy
Agnes Brown’s grandson Bono is being bullied by a boy at school. And when Agnes makes matters worse, a mediation session is called.
Meanwhile, Cathy has a new, French boyfriend. He doesn’t make the best first impression, which might be an issue if he is to survive meeting Mrs Brown.
Grandad is back from hospital. As well as a new stair-lift, he also has a prescription for medical marijuana. What could possibly go wrong?