Mrs Brown’s Boys Live – 10 Year Anniversary: release date and news on sitcom special

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Mrs Brown’s Boys and to celebrate the occasion, star Brendan O’Carroll is bringing back Agnes for a live special tomorrow night to get fans in the Halloween spirit.

The Irish sitcom has entertained its loyal audience for three series and countless specials, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the Finglas grandma, with the show’s Christmas specials confirmed to air until 2026.

Tomorrow night’s show will see O’Carroll and the rest of the Mrs Brown’s cast return for a live Halloween-themed episode, as Agnes receives an unexpected spooky visitor whilst preparing for trick or treaters.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Mrs Brown’s Boys 10th anniversary special.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live – 10 Year Anniversary release date

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Halloween episode, marking the sitcom’s 10th anniversary, will air on 29th October 2021 at 9:30pm on BBC One.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live – 10 Year Anniversary plot

Brendan O’Carroll and the Mrs Brown’s Boys are coming to us live from the set of the sitcom with a Halloween-themed 10 year anniversary special.

In the upcoming episode, Agnes is getting ready for the trick or treaters but she gets more than she bargained for when a surprising visitor from her past drops by.

“As no-one else can see her ghostly guest, they think she’s gone mad – not ever Doctor Flynn can help,” the BBC tease.

“Luckily, Father Damien is on hand, and with a little help from Grandad, they get rid of the unwanted guest in time to head down to Foley’s for a fancy-dress party.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live – 10 Year Anniversary cast

Brendan O’Carroll will be returning as the titular Agnes Brown, while Conor Moloney (Father Damien), Dermot O’Neill (Grandad), Paddy Houlihan (Dermot Brown), Fiona O’Carroll (Maria Brown), Danny O’Carroll (Buster Brady), Eilish O’Carroll (Winnie McGoogan) and Jennifer Gibney (Cathy Brown) will all be reprising their roles from the series.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live – 10 Year Anniversary trailer

As the upcoming special of Mrs Brown’s Boys will be performed live by the cast, the BBC doesn’t have a trailer for the Halloween episode.

However, to get yourself in the Mrs Brown mood, why not check out this clip from a rather spooky series three episode, in which Agnes has an experience with a psychic?

Mrs Brown's Boys Live airs on 29th October 2021 at 9:30pm on BBC One.