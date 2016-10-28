"Or as the Prime Minister slaps down her recalcitrant and wayward colleagues you can hear her muttering 'stupid boys'.

"When you ask their position on Brexit, the infamous 'don't tell 'em Pike!'."

Commons Leader David Lidington also tried a Dad’s Army reference in his retort, which would have been really funny if it made sense:

He said: “I do think when I look across at the Opposition, in particular when I look at their faces during Prime Minister's Questions, the phrase that comes into my mind is 'they don't like it up 'em'."

And then SNP's Commons leader Pete Wishart joined the jokes by saying: "I would hate to say that we are all doomed but perhaps we are under this particular Government."

Still, this is news that gives a chance to remind you of a few genuinely brilliant Dad’s Army moments. Enjoy.