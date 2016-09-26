“With sketch shows in the past I have done I felt there are quite a few I could happily drop,” she says.

“I wasn’t a fan of the Gregg Wallace myself; I’d drop that in a heartbeat. I don’t like it. Some people do. I don’t. I think it feels very sketchy, unlike the other characters that have more narrative. I feel it's the odd one out and I think it's my weakest impression.”

Who says these luvvies don’t speak their mind?

Morgana adds that she is very happy with the rest of her roster which includes Russell Brand, Danny Dyer, Mel and Sue, and Joanna Lumley.

Morgana added that she recently told Lumley - when they were working together on David Walliams' new series Walliams and Friend - that she was also one of the people mimicked in the new show. “I didn’t show her it – I chickened out. But Joanna was still great about it. She told me that she bet I could do her better than she could.”