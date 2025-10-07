The groundbreaking and genre-bending series, which is credited as being one of the first dramedies on the small screen, originally aired between 1985 and 1989.

It went on to win six Emmy Awards, including Bruce Willis for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1987, and three Golden Globe Awards, including two for co-star Cybill Shepherd for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Willis stars as detective David Addison alongside screen legend Shepherd as Maddie Hayes, a former fashion model who goes broke and discovers that one of her few remaining assets is the ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency in Los Angeles, where she soon gets involved in a series of quirky cases.

Moonlighting is available on STV.

Alongside Willis and Shepherd, the likes of Allyce Beasley and Curtis Armstrong also star.

STV's managing director of audience (video & technology) Richard Williams said: “We feel privileged to make this iconic show available to UK audiences on STV Player. This series has so many ingredients that make it the perfect comfort binge watch – fantastic writing, electric chemistry between the leads, and a sizeable sprinkle of Hollywood stardust.

“With other nostalgic shows like Brookside and Byker Grove available to stream from the start on STV Player, Moonlighting is in great company – and as the colder nights draw in, we hope our viewers enjoy revisiting this seminal ‘80s classic this autumn.”

Moonlighting is available to stream now on STV Player.

