Each 30-minute episode will see him tracking down a different girl from his sexual past, forcing him to recall romantic encounters he'd much rather forget. Evie and Luke decide to help Dylan out with his "labour of love" by offering dodgy relationship advice as he uses his quest to make sense of all his past romantic car-crashes.

Channel 4 comedy's acting deputy head Fiona McDermott said, "Scrotal Recall is a brilliantly written, modern comedy, a skilful mix of compelling love story, instantly original characters and erm..... STDs. We're totally thrilled that we've got such a talented and exciting cast to ring it all to life."

"This is a unique comedy with a fantastic cast, brimming with humour, heart and mild genital discomfort," added Murray Ferguson, chief executive for Clerkenwell Films.

The new series, written by The Midnight Beast's Tom Edge, is currently filming in Scotland and will air on Channel 4 this autumn.