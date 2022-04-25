Miranda season 4 is not on the way, BBC and Miranda Hart confirm

The show came to an end with two specials, the last of which aired on New Year's Day 2015, bringing the story of joke shop owner Miranda to a heartwarming conclusion.

Miranda Hart has dismissed reports that a fourth season of her self-titled BBC sitcom is on the way, telling fans on Twitter that there are no plans for a revival at this time.

Fans of the series woke up this morning to claims that a brand new season was in the works, with reports citing Devon Life magazine's interview with Hart in its latest issue – but Hart herself has now played down the talk.

In a statement posted to Twitter, she told followers: "It's so lovely when some people get excited there might be more Miranda. Means a lot. But I'm afraid what was in papers today didn't come from me. Nothing planned at this time."

This statement aligns with the BBC's stance on the matter, with the broadcaster telling Deadline that it has not commissioned a fourth season of the comedy series.

In November 2021, Hart told the Gaby Roslin Podcast that she was "not ruling out" more episodes in the future, expressing her affection for the characters and interest in where they could be now.

"I do think of them from time to time, a bit like you would a friend that you haven’t seen for a while, ‘Oh, what would they be up to’," she said. "And so I’ve definitely had some thoughts of where they might be and what would happen with them all."

The original series starred Hart opposite Tom Ellis, who has since found fame in the United States as crime-solving devil Lucifer, with Sarah Hadland, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips in supporting roles.

Miranda is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

