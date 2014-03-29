Speaking of her new role, Miranda said, "I am beyond excited to work with Paul who I am a huge huge fan of and it will be nothing less than a hoot to work with Melissa McCarthy. By the end of the film I plan to have married Jude Law and have Melissa as our adopted daughter."

"I’ve been a fan of Miranda’s for years and am so excited to bring her to the big screen,” added Feig. "I’m also hoping I’ll finally get back that lawnmower I loaned her last summer."

Last seen on our screens in series three of Call the Midwife, Hart has found a loyal fan base on the BBC where she also appears in self-written sitcom, Miranda. Besides spending much of the last year touring her live stand-up show, Hart also appeared in David Walliams' Gangsta Granny in 2013 and released a Christmas exercise DVD titled Maracattack.

Feig has written the script as well as directing and producing his new project which marks the third time he's collaborated with McCarthy (who appeared in Bridesmaids and The Heat). She and co-star Kristen Wiig saw their careers take off after the wedding-themed hit delighted cinema audiences - could the same success be enjoyed by Miranda when her new film is released in May 2015?

