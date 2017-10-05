"The lovely Tom Ellis was saying... that he'd like to see Miranda and Gary married," Hart said.

"Now he's got me thinking! There's a thought there, to explore the comedy of marriage. Particularly early life marriage and how that would work. I'd quite like to see that."

“We would love to revisit them at some point,” Ellis told RadioTimes.com in 2016, whether that be “the possibility of doing the movie, or a special, or something like that. Obviously we bookended the series quite nicely and I think where do we go from here in terms of their story and the idea of them in their married life with children is something we’d like to explore”, he said at the time.

Ellis did worry that his musings would land him in trouble with the leading lady. “I hope I haven’t got myself in trouble now though”, he laughed, “Miranda’s like ‘what? I’ve got to write it now!’”

It certainly seems as though he really did get her thinking. We're happy to take the blame, Tom, don't you worry!

Hart also revealed to One Show viewers that she very nearly made the Miranda finale a movie, but changed her mind when Dad's Army creator Jimmy Perry told her it wouldn't be a good idea.

"I was deciding which way to go with it," Hart explained. "The two finales that I wrote were really a film story, and it could have gone either way.

"But I felt like it was right to honour the television audiences and all of the people who'd supported it."