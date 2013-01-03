Channel 4 has revealed that Alan Carr will be let loose on The Million Pound Drop with hopeful contestants Richard Bacon and Alexander Armstrong while Miranda Hart will be hijacking Carr's chat show, transforming it into Miranda's Chatty Man Mash Up.

Meanwhile, comedians Angelos Epithemiou, Olivia Lee, Pete Firman and Stan Boardman are testing their culinary mettle on Come Dine With Me. Plus the stars of 8 Out of 10 Cats - Jimmy Carr, Jon Richarson and Sean Lock - are taking over Deal or No Deal where viewers will find out whether Britian's favourite trickster Derren Brown can beat The Banker (if he can't, there's really no hope for the rest of us...)

Advertisement

Channel 4's Mash Up is on tomorrow from 7:35pm