Miranda Hart, Davina McCall and Kevin McCloud cause chaos in Channel 4's latest 'mash up'
Derren Brown also takes on the Banker in Deal or No Deal while Alan Carr hijacks The Million Pound Drop during tomorrow's show-swapping night
Suffering from the post-Christmas blues? Channel 4's latest star-swapping mash up might just cheer you up.
Tomorrow a host of the channel's favourite faces are switching shows in an evening hosted by Davina McCall and a troupe of athletic OAPs - plus Kevin McCloud from the comfort of his very own "modest, hetropolitan, urban crash-lair."
Channel 4 has revealed that Alan Carr will be let loose on The Million Pound Drop with hopeful contestants Richard Bacon and Alexander Armstrong while Miranda Hart will be hijacking Carr's chat show, transforming it into Miranda's Chatty Man Mash Up.
Meanwhile, comedians Angelos Epithemiou, Olivia Lee, Pete Firman and Stan Boardman are testing their culinary mettle on Come Dine With Me. Plus the stars of 8 Out of 10 Cats - Jimmy Carr, Jon Richarson and Sean Lock - are taking over Deal or No Deal where viewers will find out whether Britian's favourite trickster Derren Brown can beat The Banker (if he can't, there's really no hope for the rest of us...)
Channel 4's Mash Up is on tomorrow from 7:35pm