"We are 10! And we have decided to have a party (not a new episode)," Hart said. "The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazed and delighted that BBC1 have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year.

"I will keep you posted," she continued, "but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles."

She later clarified that the special wouldn't be a reunion episode (rats), "but a birthday celebration with guests and such fun shizzle," before teasing in a series of tweets that further details and special guests would be revealed closer to the time.

Guess we'll just have to "bear with" until then...