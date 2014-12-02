The first half-hour episode will air on Christmas Day at 7:15pm on BBC1 and the final ever instalment of Miranda will be shown at 8:00pm on New Year's Day.

(In our delicate, hungover states it might all be too much. Don't judge us if we sob all the way through until the 2nd...)

It's not the only time you can see Miranda Hart on Christmas Day. The Call the Midwife festive special – in which the comic actress plays Chummy – will also air on BBC1 immediately after Miranda, at 7:50pm.

Miranda is going up against Emmerdale on ITV on Christmas Day.