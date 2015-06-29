Jupp has the comedy chops to pull it off, too – he’s a stand-up comedian and will be best known to fans of BBC2’s ecclesiastical sitcom Rev as Adam Smallbone’s hapless sidekick Nigel (not to mention to those of a certain age as Archie the inventor in CBeebies show Balamory).

Toksvig agrees. “I couldn't be more delighted that Miles Jupp is taking over as host of The News Quiz,” she said. “He is perfect – affable, funny and charming. I look forward to going from host to fan.”

Jupp said it was “a massive honour” to follow in the footsteps of former presenters who also included Barry Norman, Barry Took and Simon Hoggart but said he was aware of the scale of the task ahead of him.

“Sandi has been remarkable in her time in charge of The News Quiz and her legacy will live on forever amongst listeners,” said Jupp.

“Following her departure my first job will be to lead the regulars and listeners through as many of the stages of grief as are ultimately deemed necessary (by a completely independent arbiter). Then it will simply be a matter of dumbing it down and sexing it up. Or vice versa, depending entirely on the circumstances.”

The News Quiz was first broadcast in 1977 and is now in its 87th series. Jupp will begin his stint in charge with the show broadcast on Friday 17th September 2015.