Obama will make an appearance in an episode titled Moving Up, which will centre on her campaign against child obesity according to the show's official Twitter feed:

Michelle Obama is far from the first politician to get involved in the cult comedy. She's following in the footsteps of Vice President Joe Biden, Arizona Senator John McCain, California Senator Barbara Boxer and former Maine Senator Olympia Snowe.

The hour-long episode will air in the US on 24 April, though we'll have to wait a while longer to see it as we are only on series three in the UK.

Parks and Recreation follows the employees of Pawnee's Parks and Recreation department who are lead by proud and ambitious civil servant Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poeler.

Series three of Parks and Recreation is currently on BBC4 on Wednesdays.

