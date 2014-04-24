Just as Bob Saget supplied the voice of future Ted Mosby, Ryan will narrate the sitcom from the perspective of an older version of the comedy's main character, Sally, who will be played by Greta Gerwig.

The 52-year-old actress will never been seen on the show - and will instead just be heard telling the story of how Sally met her children's father.

How I Met Your Dad will follow a similar format to HIMYM, as Sally (Gerwig) and her friends, played by Drew Taver, Nick D'Agosto, Andrew Santino and Tiya Sircar, navigate New York life in their twenties.

The spinoff show, from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, is generating a lot of buzz despite the fact that it is yet to be picked up for a full series.

The ninth and final season of HIMYM is currently airing on E4 on Thursdays at 8:30pm

