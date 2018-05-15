In the episode, Hugh Skinner’s (fictional) Prince William takes a stand against The Trampcatcher in the name of kindness and decency.

Written by Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie the hour-long special also finds Harry (Richard Goulding) preparing for his stag do — a quiet affair in his bride’s native US where he hopes that the absence of unruly chums such as Sir Vomalot, Spunky and Shagmonster won’t get him into trouble with his wife-to-be (Kathryn Drysdale).

Back in London, Beatrice is distracted from her wedding vlog when she embraces Marxism during a romantic liaison with none other than Jeremy Corbyn. “He’s the first man I have met with fewer qualifications than me,” she says.

Tramp Catcher (Paul Kaye)

The Windsors Royal Wedding Special is Tuesday 15th May on Channel 4 at 9pm