Meet The Markles will see the presenter travel the US in an attempt to bag an invitation to the ceremony by schmoozing people from the bride-to-be's past and members of her extended family.

“Exploring Meghan Markle’s America was a crazy journey for me," Dimondenberg said in a statement. "This is my first documentary for TV and I wasn’t sure how the Americans would take my style of humour. But I met some extraordinary people who welcomed me with open arms and strangely enough, now I feel like I almost know Meghan... so where’s my invite?”

Dimoldenberg is best known for her hilariously awkward interviews with UK rappers over fried chicken dinners in her web-series. For a taste of her sense of humour, check out the most recent episode of Chicken Shop Date with Big Narstie below.

Advertisement

Meet the Markles will air on Channel 4 later this month