Rosalind Wiseman – whose best-selling 2002 advice book (deep breath) Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and Other Realities of Adolescence was the basis for Mean Girls – has attracted the attention of Hollywood yet again.

Her 2006 manual, Queen Bee Moms and King Pin Dads: Dealing With the Parents, Teachers, Coaches, and Counselors Who Can Make — or Break — Your Child’s Future (long titles much?), is to be the basis for Mean Moms, a comedy following a happily married mother-of-two's move into suburbia and the cut-throat world of competitive parenting.

The project now has a director in the form of Beth McCarthy-Miller, who directed US series Saturday Night Live for eleven years before working on episodes of 30 Rock – both of which Fey has worked on and appeared in. While the Mean Girls scribe is not on board to pen Mean Moms, McCarthy-Miller did help direct some promotional footage for the 2004 film so is likely to be well-versed in the lore of Cady Heron and the Plastics.

So who would you like to see playing the Mean Moms? How about original "cool mom" Amy Poehler who appeared as Regina George's parent in Mean Girls? Or Fey herself, who could surely bring some Liz Lemon qualities to the role? What about Bridesmaids funnywoman Kristen Wiig chanelling Gretchen Wieners? Post your thoughts in the comments box below...