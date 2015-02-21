Matt Lucas bashes into things and tries on wigs in new trailer for BBC comedy Pompidou
The Little Britain star plays an Afghan Hound-owning, penniless eccentric in his new silent BBC comedy
Matt Lucas in the bath. Matt Lucas wearing a wig. Matt Lucas blowing soup over a woman. Matt Lucas making pottery. This is all in the new trailer for the Litter Britain actor's silent comedy Pompidou, and it feels like stepping back in time.
The upcoming BBC2 comedy series features no dialogue at all, with Lucas playing an oddball aristocrat who has fallen on hard times.
Pompidou finds himself forced to live in an old caravan parked beside a crumbling estate. His companions are his loyal butler Hove – played by The Thick of It’s Alex MacQueen – and their Afghan Hound Marion.
Each episode sees Pompidou and Hove face a new challenge, from stealing back a priceless bowl, to extracting a live bird which has flown into Hove’s mouth and is nesting in his stomach. Former Russ Abbott sidekick Bella Emberg, Coronation Street’s Roy Barraclough and actress Jane Asher are among the performers making cameo appearances in the comedy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDumOGx0kKU&controls=0
More like this
Pompidou starts Sunday March 1 at 6.30 pm on BBC2