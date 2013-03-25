Of the BBC1 comission, Lucas said: "I'm delighted to be back at the BBC with another show full of new characters... I've always been a huge fan of the visual comedy of Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy and of course, our very own Mr Bean."

Giving comedy fans a preview of what to expect, Lucas teased: "At the centre of it is Pompidou himself, an elderly aristocratic English oddball who has fallen on hard times but who remains upbeat and resourceful."

BBC controller for comedy commissioning Shane Allen called the new silent comedy "a sleep-deprivingly exciting project" saying: "The concept is wonderfully imaginative, the writing hugely inventive and it’s the perfect vehicle for Matt - one of a handful of performers in the whole world who could pull this off."

The clever new comedy is written and devised by Matt Lucas alongside Julian Dutton and Ashley Blaker. Pompidou is expected to air in 2014.