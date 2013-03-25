Matt Lucas creating dialogue free comedy series
The Little Britain actor is ditching dialogue, and David Walliams, for his new solo BBC1 comedy series Pompidou
Matt Lucas, the star of comedy sketch shows Little Britain and Come Fly with Me, is set to return to our screens with a whole new host of characters, but this time there will be no chitter chatter between his comedy creations.
Six part series Pompidou - Lucas' first solo authored series without comedy partner and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams - will be a visual, physical comedy series featuring no dialogue at all.
Of the BBC1 comission, Lucas said: "I'm delighted to be back at the BBC with another show full of new characters... I've always been a huge fan of the visual comedy of Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy and of course, our very own Mr Bean."
Giving comedy fans a preview of what to expect, Lucas teased: "At the centre of it is Pompidou himself, an elderly aristocratic English oddball who has fallen on hard times but who remains upbeat and resourceful."
BBC controller for comedy commissioning Shane Allen called the new silent comedy "a sleep-deprivingly exciting project" saying: "The concept is wonderfully imaginative, the writing hugely inventive and it’s the perfect vehicle for Matt - one of a handful of performers in the whole world who could pull this off."
The clever new comedy is written and devised by Matt Lucas alongside Julian Dutton and Ashley Blaker. Pompidou is expected to air in 2014.