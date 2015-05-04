“If I am channel-surfing and it’s on I will look at the guy and see which one it was,” he told RadioTimes.com when asked if he enjoyed watching the show.

“The real early ones I tend to try not to watch because it’s kind of depressing – how old it makes me feel.”

Still, Friends fans will be glad to hear that the actor still loves the show which he believes has stood the test of time.

“We rarely dealt with things that were political and topical. The only thing that dates the show is you don’t see any texting, you don’t see many cell phones.

“Sometimes you see them use the phone and pull the antenna out but apart from that it holds up, all the things that are actually timeless. Friendship, love, marriage, kids, betrayal, trust – things like that are eternal."

LeBlanc is returning to BBC2 for a fourth series of his transatlantic sitcom Episodes next week alongside British stars Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan. The new series will feature a cameo from his Friends co-star David Schwimmer, which has already aired in the US.

“It was nice, it was a good scene – just the right length and tone,” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc has said that the series will come back for a fifth run but says he is in “no rush” to do any more work.

“I work when I want to," he added. “We will probably do another season of this. I may do another show down the road. I am not in any big rush. My favourite thing to do is nothing.”

But one show he would like to do is a personal favourite – an appearance in Game of Thrones.

“I would like to be in it. Hopefully playing someone with a sword”.

Episodes series four begins on BBC2 in May

