Cast your mind back to last August and you'll remember the hilarious pilot episode of Matt Berry's Toast of London following eccentric actor Steven Toast and his endless but howlingly funny humiliations at the hands of various casting directors and camera crews. Well, if that brief nugget of comedy holds a fond place in your memory, you'll be pleased to hear Channel 4 have commissioned a six-part series of the Funny Fortnight pilot to be broadcast later this year.

The new run will see IT Crowd star Berry return to his role as Toast – the once-successful actor with a chequered past who is often more preoccupied with dealing with his own issues off stage than furthering his career. Co-written by Berry and Father Ted co-creator Arthur Mathews, the pilot was met with positive reviews from critics and featured in Radio Times' Top 40 shows of 2012. It is the third Funny Fortnight pilot to win a full season following the decision last year to extend Bad Sugar (starring Olivia Colman, Sharon Horgan and Julia Davis) and I'm Spazticus.