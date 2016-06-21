Mark Hamill joins the cast of Greg Davies comedy Man Down
Star Wars actor plays a new character in the third series of the raucous Channel 4 comedy which will also see newcomers Steven Berkoff and Tony Robinson join the line-up
Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is joining the cast of Channel 4 comedy Man Down.
The man famed for being Luke Skywalker will play a new character in one episode of the upcoming third series of the anarchic Greg Davies comedy. C4 are keeping the role a secret but have confirmed that Hamill will not be playing himself.
"He is a big fan of comedy and loves Man Down," said a source. "He was really keen to do this."
Hamill will be joined by Steven Berkoff, another illustrious newcomer to the comedy which charts the painful travails of Greg Davies’ hapless school teacher Dan.
Other new faces in the series 3 cast include Peep Show’s Isy Suttie and Blackadder star and Time Team presenter Tony Robinson.
Regular stars from the previous two series – Roisin Conaty and Mike Wozniak – will return as Dan’s best friends Jo and Brian with Jeany Spark reprising her role as Emma, Dan's fellow teacher and the woman he adores.
Stephanie Cole returns as Aunt Nesta – the antagonist role that was filled by Rik Mayall in series one before the actor's untimely death.
The new series rejoins Dan at a crossroads in his life - "he knows he can’t go on, he must do something" say producers Avalon in a statement.
His problems are compounded by the terrifying Eastern European caretaker (Berkoff) who makes his usual efforts at covering his mistakes even more complicated.
Meanwhile Dan’s beloved mother (Gwyneth Powell) has a new boyfriend - Deadalus “Everyone calls me Daddy” who is played by Robinson.