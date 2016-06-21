"He is a big fan of comedy and loves Man Down," said a source. "He was really keen to do this."

Hamill will be joined by Steven Berkoff, another illustrious newcomer to the comedy which charts the painful travails of Greg Davies’ hapless school teacher Dan.

Other new faces in the series 3 cast include Peep Show’s Isy Suttie and Blackadder star and Time Team presenter Tony Robinson.

Regular stars from the previous two series – Roisin Conaty and Mike Wozniak – will return as Dan’s best friends Jo and Brian with Jeany Spark reprising her role as Emma, Dan's fellow teacher and the woman he adores.

Stephanie Cole returns as Aunt Nesta – the antagonist role that was filled by Rik Mayall in series one before the actor's untimely death.

The new series rejoins Dan at a crossroads in his life - "he knows he can’t go on, he must do something" say producers Avalon in a statement.

His problems are compounded by the terrifying Eastern European caretaker (Berkoff) who makes his usual efforts at covering his mistakes even more complicated.

Meanwhile Dan’s beloved mother (Gwyneth Powell) has a new boyfriend - Deadalus “Everyone calls me Daddy” who is played by Robinson.