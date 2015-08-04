Lovely polo shirt Mark.

The ninth and final series of Peep Show is set to air on Channel 4 at the end of the year – although the comedy's producers recently confirmed that the US will be trying (for a third time) to create an American version.

Series eight ended with Mark's girlfriend Dobby set to take a job in New York, but David Mitchell was tight-lipped about the plot when we asked him earlier this year.

"I'm afraid I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but it is definitely the last series," he said. "Rob, [writers] Sam and Jesse and I have always said, 'Who knows, when we’re all sixty, we might do a Whatever Happened to Mark and Jeremy series’, so we’re still reserving the right to do that.

"But in terms of the show as it currently is, it’s definitely the last. I’ll be very sad to say goodbye to it."

Mitchell's photo from the read-through last month revealed that Mark's boss Alan Johnson (played by Paterson Joseph) and Super Hans would feature in the final series.

Meanwhile original cast member Olivia Colman said she would do "anything" to be in the final run: “I’ve seen the writers,” she said, “and I’ve said I’d do anything, even a drive-by scene, to be in it.”

And there could well be a place for her: Mitchell said that because they knew this would be the last series, they would be able to "make a bit of a fuss" about it. Does that leave the door open for one last excruciating Peep Show reunion?

